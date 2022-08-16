Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took to social media today (August 16) and announced pregnancy. The couple who will be embracing parenthood for the first time seem the happiest in the shared photoshoot pics. In one of the clicks, we get to see Grover kissing Basu's baby bump. Congo to the two! Bipasha Basu Pregnant; Actress Expecting First Child With Karan Singh Grover – Reports.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)