If latest reports are anything to go by, Priyanka Chopra, might make a return to the Don franchise. Reportedly, the desi girl has been approached by makers of the flick to join the cast of Don 3, which stars Ranveer Singh as the lead. “The team of Don 3 has indeed approached Priyanka Chopra to revisit her character," confirmed a source. “Since Jee Lee Zara could not happen for Priyanka and Farhan, both the teams are trying to make Don 3 work," added the source. However, to note, there has been no official announcement on this news as of yet. Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan As Iconic Gangster in Farhan Akhtar's Next (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra in Don 3?

