Priyanka Chopra often treats fans with cute pictures with her pet Diana. Today as she spent a lazy Sunday with her pet, the actress made sure she shares pictures of her quality time with her on social media.

Check Priyanka Chopra's picture below:

Priyanka Chopra with Diana (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)