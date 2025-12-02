It has been 7 years since Nick Jonas became the national 'Jiju' after tying the knot with our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra. ‘HELP ME 911’: Did Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas Give Out Secret Message About His Marriage to Hindu Wife Through His Tweet? Fact Check Reveals This!.

Celebrating the special milestone, the American singer and actor took to his Instagram Stories and dropped a stunning photo of PeeCee lying on the beach against a beautiful backdrop. However, only her back was facing the camera.

Nick Jonas Posts Beautiful Beach Photo of Priyanka Chopra

"7 years married to my dream girl (sic)," Nick captioned the post.

Shedding some light on their love journey, Nick first approached Priyanka on Twitter, requesting a meet. The couple started texting and soon formed a friendly rapport. In 2017, the two met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas expressed his admiration for PeeCee.

These two made their primary public appearance as a couple at the Met Gala. By 2018, reports started suggesting that Priyanka and Nick are romantically involved.

Nick finally popped the big question on PeeCee's birthday in July 2018, in London. The singer got down on one knee and asked his ladylove to marry him.

One of the most beloved celebrity couples in Bollywood, Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in India on December 1, 2018. The two got married as per both Christian and Hindu traditions in the presence of family and close friends.

Nick and Priyanka embraced the next chapter of their life and welcomed their firstborn, daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

These two keep on treating the netizens with precious family moments on social media.

Recently, PeeCee went to L. A for a “quick minute" to celebrate Thanksgiving with Nick, daughter Malti, mother Madhu Chopra, and the rest of her family.

Posting a few sneak peeks from their time together on social media, the Global star revealed what she is grateful for this year. Nick Jonas Turns 33: Calls Celebration With Priyanka Chopra on Camp Rock Set His ‘Best One Yet’ (View Pics and Videos).

"This thanksgiving I’m so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes. Im so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier", Priyanka revealed.

