Last night at Shamita Shetty's birthday bash, Raj Kundra avoided the paps by wearing a silver mask. Dressed in super casual avatar, Raj's mask kinda reminded us of Yautja's helmet from Predator. In the clip, Shilpa Shetty's husband covered his face with the help of the super sexy mask as he entered the party. Have a look. Shamita Shetty Turns 44! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Pens Heartwarming Note To Wish Her ‘Darling Tunki’ on Her Birthday.

Watch Raj Kundra's Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)