The internet is filled with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding pics, as the power couple got hitched on November 15 in Chandigarh. Having said that, the ceremony was a close-knit affair and only saw near and dear ones in attendance. Now, Farah Khan who was part of the D-day shared a few clicks on social media. She also gave us a glimpse into Rajkummar's pagdi time. So precious!

