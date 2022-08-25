Comedian Raju Srivastava gained consciousness after 15 days is news doing rounds on the internet. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirms that there is no truth to it as he got in touch with the actor-comedian's family and they confirmed there is no truth to it. Raju Srivastava Health Update: Actor-Comedian Gains Consciousness After 15 Days.

Check Out Ashoke Pandit's Tweet Below:

#RajuSrivastav ‘s family tells me that though there’s bit of improvement in his health he has not gained consciousness . The news going around is false . They also have requested the members of the film industry not to spread rumours as it creates lots of confusion . pic.twitter.com/8FGFD0ddLP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 25, 2022

