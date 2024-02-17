Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony on February 21, 2024, at the scenic ITC Grand in South Goa. The wedding celebrations will kick off on February 19. Prior to their big day, the couple visited the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek divine blessings. Rakul Preet was dressed in an elegant pink Anarkali suit, complemented by tied hair and trendy sunglasses, while Jackky Bhagnani looked sharp in a parrot green kurta, showcasing his signature style. Ahead of Her Wedding, Rakul Preet Singh Stuns in an Exquisite Green Mirror Work Sharara Set (See Pics).

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani At Siddhivinayak Temple

