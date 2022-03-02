Rakul Preet Singh has shared some lovely pictures with her family. She has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to her father on Instagram. The actress mentioned in her post, “Happppppy happppy bdayyyy to my inspiration, my role model”.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Birthday Post For Her Father

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)