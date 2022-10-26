Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev’s film Ram Setu, which released in theatres on October 25, has received fantastic collections on the day of its release. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma has earned Rs 15.25 crore on the opening day. Ram Setu Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Is The Ultimate Saviour Of This Muddled Adventure Thriller.

Ram Setu Box Office Collection

#RamSetu starts well on Day 1 [#Diwali], especially in mass pockets… Average at bigger centres/metros… The biggg holiday has given it a head start and it’s crucial to maintain the momentum in the long, *extended* weekend… Tue ₹ 15.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/R9Is6ZHIA4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2022

