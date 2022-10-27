Ram Setu released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez has opened to fantastic collections at the box office. Its total collection stands at Rs 26.65 crore. Ram Setu Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Is The Ultimate Saviour Of This Muddled Adventure Thriller! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ram Setu Box Office Update

#RamSetu declines on Day 2, but stays in double digits… Holds well at mass circuits, but major centres remain low… Biz on Thu and Fri [working days] crucial, before the weekend begins… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr. Total: ₹ 26.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/IjD53gN9iY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2022

