Ram Setu, starring Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev and Jaqueline Fernandes has garnered much love from the audience. While movie critic Taran Adarsh has stated of the movie holding well in mass pockets, he mentioned that the biz at urban centres, which contributes a large chunk, has not generated the expected response. He also mentioned that the weekend will be the deciding factor of the film’s actual success rate. Ram Setu Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 30 Crore Mark.

Take a look at his tweet below:

#RamSetu is holding well in mass pockets, which is driving its biz… But biz at multiplexes/urban centres - which contribute a large chunk - is lacklustre… Weekend biz [Fri to Sun] will be the decider… Tue 15.25 cr, Wed 11.40 cr, Thu 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 35.40 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/CsezTGsBK2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2022

