Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu has finally released in theatres today (October 25). Touted to be an action-adventure film, there's a lot of expectations attached to this one. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie revolves around Akki as an archaeologist who saves the Adam's bridge from getting destroyed by evil forces. Having said that, early reviews of the flick are out and netizens are loving Ram Setu. Moviegoers cannot get enough of AK in the film. Check it out below. Ram Setu Trailer: Akshay Kumar Dives Deep to Save the Bridge Built by Lord Ram in This Adventure Thriller (Watch Video).

'Good Story'

Just finished watching #RamSetu what a movie it is full of actions, adventure,suspense you will not leave Your seats it will blow your mind a good story with awesome direction and that Ram Ram chant in BGM 🔥🔥🔥💥 Amust watch movies for all Hindus 🌟🌟🌟🌟 #RamSetuReview pic.twitter.com/owrfVm20xl — 𝓐𝓻𝓪𝓿 𝓴𝓾𝓶𝓪𝓻 (@loniless_18) October 25, 2022

'Blockbuster'

Just Watched #RamSetu Oh my God! What an EPIC movie.#RamSetuReview: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5 Movie is adventure puzzle hunt to prove existence of Ram and Ram Setu. What comes across will emotionally shock you. #AkshayKumar best movie till date. B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R pic.twitter.com/glMZRmc5zJ — Tyler 🔱 (@Sarcastic_Dj) October 25, 2022

'BGM Amazing'

Its interval time Movie is very interesting till now !! The chase scene with BGM is amazing. Akshay’s performance is very different from any other movies. He never disappoints me. Nushrat doesn’t have that much time frame. Jacquiline is ok. #RamSetu — Abhishek (@abhishekmaggo07) October 25, 2022

'Mind-Blowing'

One word Review #RamSetu AN ADVENTUROUS RELIGIOUS RIDE ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Best DIWALI Gift for Movie Lover after Long Time Superb Visual Effect and VFX#AkshayKumar still the Show Direction was Mind-Blowing, Supporting Actor Guy was Hilarious Hold your Breath you will not Disappoint 4 Sure pic.twitter.com/SNOdPPT7eV — AyaanVlog (@AyaanVlogg) October 24, 2022

'Enthralling'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)