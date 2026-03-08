Indian opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a commanding performance during Sunday's IND vs NZ ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand. The 25-year-old left-hander scored a half-century off just 18 deliveries at the Narendra Modi Stadium, providing the hosts with a strong start in the powerplay. This innings marks the joint-second fastest fifty by an Indian batter in T20 World Cup history, tying with KL Rahul's 2021 effort. Only Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball half-century from the 2007 tournament remains quicker. This is also the fastest half-century in an ICC knockout match. India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Abhishek Sharma Achieves Record

