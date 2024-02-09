Pre-production buzzes for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Reportedly, Kapoor will receive extensive vocal training to achieve a unique voice for the role envisioned by Tiwari. The report also elaborates that RK has already been put on to a diction expert. The film also boasts Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as the formidable Ravan. Ramayana: Sunny Deol to Play Lord Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash’s Upcoming Mythological Drama – Reports.

Ranbir Kapoor to Undergo Training:

