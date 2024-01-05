Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma delighted Wake Up Sid fans with a reunion, but it's not what they hoped for. The viral meetup turned out to be an ad, disappointing those anticipating a sequel. Speculations about a sequel soared, only to be dashed as the buzz was solely for a phone ad. Fans expressed mixed emotions, longing for a continuation of the beloved film. The unexpected ad unveiled a nostalgic moment rather than the awaited movie sequel. Wake Up Sid 2 In Works? Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma's Reunion Fuels Speculation (Watch Video).

See 'Wake Up Sid' Cast Ad Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ranbir kapoor (@ranbirkapooronline)

