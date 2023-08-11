Rani Mukerji shared some heartbreaking experiences during IFFM 2023. The actress shared how she was expecting her second child during the COVID-19 pandemic and how she suffered a miscarriage during her second trimester. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress stated, “It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.” Rani even said, “I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway) because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film.” Rani Mukerji on Why She Enjoys Working With New Directors.

Rani Mukerji On Suffering Miscarriage

Rani At IFFM 2023

The beautiful #RaniMukerji opted for formal wear at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.✨ pic.twitter.com/tOXbHeJ2AY — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 10, 2023

