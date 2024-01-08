During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to explore Lakshadweep's beaches, actors joined in promoting tourism. Ranveer Singh, however, inadvertently posted and now deleted Maldives' photos instead of Lakshadweep. Netizens swiftly spotted the mistake, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media. Singh's mishap, shared on 'X' platform, garnered attention as users humorously pointed out the geographical mix-up. PM Narendra Modi Goes Snorkelling in Lakshadweep, Shares Photos of His ‘Exhilarating Experience’ (See Pics).

See Ranveer Singh's Now Deleted X Post Here:

Ranveer Singh on X

See Funny X Reactions Here:

"Promoting Indian Tourism By Maldives Photo"

Man is promoting Indian tourism by using #Maldives photo 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Rs6Vz6xYOv pic.twitter.com/GA9yfVcqjy

Fan Gives Up

"This Maldives My Brother"

"Was Seeing Lakshadweep But Committed To Maldives"

I was seeing Lakshadweep but in my mind I was committed to Maldives 😂😂 https://t.co/XoJbiEe08d pic.twitter.com/1Gjr7qQUYs — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) January 8, 2024

"Why Promoting Maldives?"

OK but why are you promoting Indian tourism by sharing a 2016 photo from Maldives? https://t.co/BOVxz39dBg — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) January 8, 2024

"Photo of Maldives"

But this photo is of Maldives 🤦‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/9bAr9fCy2y — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) January 8, 2024

"Too Late To Delete"

Too late to delete , the internet always wins 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KRcmI6CiGj — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) January 8, 2024

