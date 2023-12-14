Guess what's still rocking after 22 years? Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham! On December 14, the YRF film celebrates its 22nd anniversary since it graced our screens. Kareena Kapoor Khan, the iconic Poo, shared a blast-from-the-past video, stirring up Poo-mania. Kareena, known for her portrayal of the iconic character Poo, seized the moment to reflect on some cherished Poo moments in a video on Instagram. Interestingly, the video grabbed the attention of actor Ranveer Singh, who responded by saying, "Hey babez. It's Rocky Randhawa in the house!". After this quirky response from Ranveer, now netizens wants Poo and Rocky crossover in a film. Check out the reaction of the netizens and it is hilarious. 22 Years of K3G: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Karan Johar Walk Down the Memory Lane and Celebrate Their Iconic Film (Watch Videos).

Kareena Shares Iconic Poo Clip From K3G:

Ranveer Singh Reacts To Kareena Kapoor Khan's Video In Rocky Randhawa Style:

Ranveer Singh's Comments On Kareena Kapoor Khan's Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Crossover Seriously!!

Haha Rocky and Poo crossover would be chaotic…😂 https://t.co/26p8MVFGEq — HitWicket! (@WalkingXception) December 14, 2023

Hilarious For Sure...

Rocky and Poo in a parallel universe 😂😂😂 https://t.co/CTGkgFhzUE — Dee💡🙇‍♀️ 🌚 (@ChenVolkov) December 14, 2023

Well, That's The Truth!!

Rocky X Poo colab we never knew we needed 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/tJzm5Ha6io — 𝓙. (@ektara03_) December 14, 2023

Can You Image?

Imagine the chaos if we get rocky and poo in the same movie https://t.co/cb1qqmyVq2 — KD (@nightgarfield) December 14, 2023

We Deserve This For Sure:

we truly deserve a rocky and poo crossover 😭 https://t.co/JIqHDxw9Ec — p (@flawsthatshine) December 14, 2023

We All Are Doing That..

Read this in poo's voice😭 Rocky Poo crossover will be interesting https://t.co/11VcrHPcng — TereNaina_ (@dreamer_ammu) December 14, 2023

