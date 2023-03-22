Actor Ranveer Singh manages to steal the limelight in any event, sometimes for his sartorial dressing style and sometimes for his fun banter. Things go even more crazy when the actor shares the stage with his friends. Recently, Ranveer pulled a prank on his buddy and photographer Rohan Shrestha while he was posing for the paparazzi at an event. In the video Ranveer playfully kicks his friend and it went viral on the internet. No doubt they are great buddies and not afraid to show to in front of the media. Ranveer Singh Bonds With Steve Harvey and Shaq During NBA Abu Dhabi Games; Dances With Shaq on Khalibali - Watch Viral Videos.

Check Out The Video If You Have Missed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)