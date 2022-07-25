Ranveer Singh is having some amazing projects lined up and here’s the buzz on another addition! The actor has apparently teamed with Adipurush director Om Raut for ‘an exciting big scale theatrical extravaganza’, reports Pinkvilla. This would also mark the actor and director’s maiden collaboration. We just can’t wait to hear an official announcement! Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode One Featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Creates THIS Record (View Post).

Ranveer Singh and Om Raut

Woah! The latest chatter in the industry is that Ranveer is in advanced talks with Om Raut for a big scale theatrical extravaganza. https://t.co/PutYa3TtG0#RanveerSingh #OmRaut #Trending — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) July 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)