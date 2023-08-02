RRKPK's Ranveer Singh shared a video of his 93-year-old grandfather on Instagram today and revealed he is team Rocky. In the video, his grandfather is seen wearing a Rocky T-shirt and saying, "Tikki chorro, tequila lao!" (which means "bring me a tequila!"). Ranveer captioned the video, "Nana is peak Rocky-ism! 93 and Rock(y)ing." The clip also sees the actor's Nanu dancing to "Jhumka Gira Re" song. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Are Fabulous in Karan Johar's Well-Intentioned But Flawed, Preachy Romantic Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Meet Ranveer Singh's Colourful Nanu:

