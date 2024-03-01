The pre-wedding celebrations for Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, and his fiancée Radhika Merchant have commenced on March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and will continue until March 3. The Bollywood industry has converged in Jamnagar to partake in the festivities. On the first day, singer B Praak shared moments from the celebration on his social media, featuring himself alongside the soon-to-be father, Ranveer Singh. In one image, both are captured sporting broad smiles, with Ranveer affectionately embracing the singer. The actor exudes his signature energy in another snapshot, planting a tender kiss on B Praak's ear. Ranveer Singh Shields Pregnant Deepika Padukone From Crowd As They Arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities (Watch Video).

B Praak and Ranveer Singh's Image:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by B PRAAK (@bpraak)

