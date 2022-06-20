R Madhavan has dropped a new poster from his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is written, produced and directed by the actor wherein he essays the role of former ISRO scientist Nabmi Narayanan. The new poster from the movie is quite patriotic as it sees the tiranga. The movie releases in theatres on July 1. Rocketry – The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan’s Biographical Drama Is Premiering at Cannes Film Market 2022.

Check It Out:

NEW POSTER “A LOT OF IMPERFECT PEOPLE TRYING TO MAKE A PERFECT WORLD” . #Rocketrythefilm 🚀🚀 The story of a great scientist, a true patriot, who was turned into a villain in the blink of an eye. RELEASING JULY 1st. pic.twitter.com/8SRvRO5oZH — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 20, 2022

