Rohan Joshi faced quite a lot of backlash for the comment he made on Raju Srivastava's death, who recently passed away at the age of 58. He later deleted his comment and clarified that he made the comment because he was angry but after thinking a bit he realised it was not the time for personal feelings. Rohan Joshi Calls Raju Srivastava's Demise 'Good Riddance' in a Scathing Insta Post; Deletes It Later After Post Goes Viral.

Rohan Joshi's Original Comment

"Liberal comedian" Rohan Joshi on Raju Srivastav's death. They call everyone hateful because the relentless hate that they harbour for everyone keeps burning inside them like raging fire. pic.twitter.com/3n1Jl7W3H7 — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryakiRai) September 21, 2022

Rohan Joshi's Clarification

Rohan joshi has deleted the pathetic comment after getting bashed by people. He’s justified saying he was angry and it’s not time for his “personal feelings”. His Personal feelings filled with toxic hatred & venom. No wonder, he calls other hate mongers & intolerant. pic.twitter.com/unAttYTwgK — Janki (@jaankiii_) September 21, 2022

