Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava died on September 21 and fans as well as fraternity people are mourning his demise. However, comedian Rohan Joshi had a different take on Raju's death and posted a rather scathing note on Instagram saying, 'he (Srivastava) understood nothing about the spirit of comedy'. He also called Raju's death 'Karma' and 'good riddance'. FYI, Joshi has now deleted the said post after it went viral online. Check it out. RIP Raju Srivastava: India’s Favourite ‘Gajodhar Bhaiya’ Is No More.

Rohan Joshi on Raju Srivastava's Death:

As clear as one could be pic.twitter.com/scB7f2IhMu — Zee (@MhaskarChief) September 21, 2022

