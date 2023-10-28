Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are rumoured to be B-town’s hot new pair. Although the two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, they have been spotted together on numerous occasions. After pictures and videos of the lovebirds from their romantic holiday took internet by storm, here’s another video of them where they are seen serving pure couple goals. Aditya and Ananya twinned in black ensembles as they stepped out for dinner date as evening. The rumoured lovebirds entered the venue separately, but a video has surfaced online where they are seen getting cosy and holding hands at the restaurant. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Attend Thank You For Coming Screening; Video of the Rumoured Couple Goes Viral – WATCH.

Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday

