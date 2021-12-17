It's a wrap for Runway 34. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and dropped a quirky video with Boman Irani and the team of his upcoming venture Runway 34. Earlier, the flick was titled as Mayday but on November 29 makers of the thriller drama announced it has been officially titled as Runaway 34. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan Rakul Preet Singh, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on the theatres on April 29, 2022.

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)