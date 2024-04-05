The action-packed trailer of Aayush Sharma's Ruslaan has been unveiled and it's intense. The film blends action sequences with emotional moments, raising anticipation for its release. Aayush's impressive fight scenes even received praise from his superstar brother-in-law, Salman Khan, on Instagram. The trailer reveals Aayush's character as a music teacher who is forced to fight for his identity. The film also features Jagapathi Babu and Sushrii Mishraa in pivotal roles. Ruslaan Song ‘Taade’: Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa Set Screens on Fire in This Romantic Track Sung by Vishal Mishra (Watch Video).

Watch Ruslaan Trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

