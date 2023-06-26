Russia's Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation and former Minister of Culture, Mikhail Shvydkoy, has expressed enthusiasm for collaboration between the Indian and Russian film industries. In a recent statement, Shvydkoy highlighted Yashraj Films' successful partnerships with Russian companies in movies like Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan, underscoring the potential for further cooperation. Shvydkoy emphasised that the current situation in Russia is highly conducive to film production, offering a favorable environment for shooting. He extended a warm invitation, assuring Indian filmmakers of the comprehensive support and services Russia can provide. With a focus on fostering ties with both Bollywood and Tollywood, Shvydkoy emphasised that now is an opportune time for joint ventures between Indian and Russian cinema. Piyush Mishra Reacts to South Films Overshadowing Bollywood, Says 'Directors of South Are More Intelligent Than Us'.
Check Out The Video Here:
#WATCH | Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation and former Minister of Culture, Mikhail Shvydkoy, says "Yashraj Films have worked with Russian companies in movies like Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan. The current situation in Russia is ideal… pic.twitter.com/sQ8phafwB7
— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)