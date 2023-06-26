Russia's Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation and former Minister of Culture, Mikhail Shvydkoy, has expressed enthusiasm for collaboration between the Indian and Russian film industries. In a recent statement, Shvydkoy highlighted Yashraj Films' successful partnerships with Russian companies in movies like Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan, underscoring the potential for further cooperation. Shvydkoy emphasised that the current situation in Russia is highly conducive to film production, offering a favorable environment for shooting. He extended a warm invitation, assuring Indian filmmakers of the comprehensive support and services Russia can provide. With a focus on fostering ties with both Bollywood and Tollywood, Shvydkoy emphasised that now is an opportune time for joint ventures between Indian and Russian cinema. Piyush Mishra Reacts to South Films Overshadowing Bollywood, Says 'Directors of South Are More Intelligent Than Us'.