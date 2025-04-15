In a shocking development in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, forensic findings have raised fresh questions as the police revealed that the fingerprint samples collected at the Bollywood actor's Mumbai residence did not match with that of the accused, Shariful Islam. According to the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police, the authorities collected nearly 20 samples and sent them to the State CIDS' Fingerprint Bureau, as reported by News18. Of these, 19 did not match the fingerprints of the accused. Crucial samples lifted from the bathroom door, bedroom sliding door, and a cupboard were all unmatched. As per the report, the only fingerprint that corresponded to Shariful's was located on the eighth floor of the building. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police File 1000-Page Chargesheet Against Accused Shariful Islam in Bandra Court.

Shocking Twist in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

