Salman Khan whose film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in theatres on April 21, posted a snap with Aamir on Twitter to wish his followers a happy Eid. The KKBKKJ actor looked dashing in a black t-shirt and jeans, while Aamir Khan opted for a simple blue t-shirt and slicked back hair. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Old Video of Salman Khan Meeting and Hugging 11-Year-Old Palak Tiwari During Bigg Boss 4 is Going Viral.

View Salman and Aamir's Selfie:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)