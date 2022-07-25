Iulia Vantur turned a year older on July 24 and all her near and dear ones were seen in attendance to celebrate her birthday. Aayush Sharma shared a picture on his Insta Story that shows Salman Khan too being a part of the gathering. Iulia and Salman have been rumoured to be dating each other since many years. However, neither of them have confirmed anything about it. This Is How Iulia Vantur Reacted When She Was Quizzed on Being Labelled as Salman Khan’s Girlfriend (Watch Video).

The Gang At Iulia Vantur’s Birthday Bash

Iulia Vantur Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Glimpse From The Gathering

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia Vantur (@vanturiulia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)