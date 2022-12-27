There are many celebs who have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Salman Khan on social media, including Riteish Deshmukh. The Ved director-actor has penned the sweetest birthday note for ‘Bhau’. He shared a pic and captioned it as, “One’s Life is blessed if you a person who unconditionally stands for you without even asking you if you need the support. @beingsalmankhan bhau is that person for me.” Salman Khan Birthday Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Kartik Aaryan and Many More Celebs Clicked at the Superstar’s Party (View Pics & Videos).

Riteish Deshmukh’s Birthday Post For Salman Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd)

