Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan took to social media and congratulated the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the birth of his twins. He shared a beautiful picture of the father with his kids. Earlier, even Sanjay Dutt had wished UAE's prince via Twitter.

Salman Khan

Congratulations Sheikh Hamdan on your new born twins. Wish them all the love, health, happiness and respect. @HamdanMohammed pic.twitter.com/fCPjpYPezi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 25, 2021

