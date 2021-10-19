The website of BollyCoin – Your Cinematic Universe mentions that it aims to partner with the leading celebrities and producers of the industry ‘to create iconic and exclusive one of a kind NFTs’ (Non-fungible token). Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a post that soon he’d be launching Salman Khan Film’s and Salman Khan Static NFTs on BollyCoin. The actor has also shared a link on the same.

Salman Khan’s Post On NFTs

