Salman Khan meets Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu and wishes her well. Mirabai won India its first medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020. The actor shared a sweet picture of them together. Mirabai had once said in an interview that Salman is her favourite actor.

Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always! pic.twitter.com/KlrTU01xdv — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 11, 2021

