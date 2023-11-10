Vicky Kaushal revisits his URI days during a recent visit to Delhi, where he learned drills and tactics with the Sikh Regiment for his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. Sharing a video on Instagram, he showcased his skills with a caption expressing gratitude for the warm welcome. Vicky reminisced about his training with the 7 Sikh Regiment in 2018 before filming URI, highlighting the unforgettable memories of obstacle training drills. The actor acknowledged the honor of receiving appreciation from the real heroes, making his visit a nostalgic and inspiring experience. Watch the video capturing the trip's highlights. #SAMबहादुर #VickyKaushal. Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Has 275 Photos of Sam Manekshaw in His Phone, Says, ‘I Googled Him, He Is So Handsome’.

Watch Vicky Kaushal's Video Here:

