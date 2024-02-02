Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of the commercially successful but controversial film Animal and Kabir Singh, recently responded to criticisms of his work, particularly Kiran Rao's statement that films like his can glorify stalking. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Vanga, without naming Rao, indirectly addressed her critique by referencing Aamir Khan's 1990 film Dil and its questionable portrayal of romance. "I want to tell that woman that go and ask Aamir Khan about the song khambe jaisi khadi hai?," Vanga said. Salman Khan Approached to Play Lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Dark Action Thriller – Reports.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams Kiran Rao:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga trolling #AamirKhan in an interview when Kiran Rao said Vanga films promote misogyny, Vanga's reaction : “Toh khambhe jaisi khadi hai ladki hai ya fuljhadi ha kyu banaya Aamir ne” pic.twitter.com/pYlJ1tyPm9 — Real Box office™ (@Real_Box_0ffice) February 2, 2024

