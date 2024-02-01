Following the massive success of his recent Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is reportedly set to team up with another Bollywood heavyweight - Salman Khan. While official confirmation is still pending, industry buzz suggests Vanga has locked Khan for his next directorial venture. This news comes on the heels of Vanga expressing his desire to collaborate with other top stars in interviews. Recently, he mentioned Shah Rukh Khan and Chiranjeevi as actors he'd love to work with. Animal Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor's Provocative Performance Can't Rescue Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Exhausting and Disturbing Ode to Toxic Masculinity (LatestLY Exclusive).

Salman Khan in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

