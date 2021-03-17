Action-hero John Abraham for the very first time will be seen in a double role in Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate 2. The action-drama starring Divya Khosla Kumar opposite John Abraham is all set to release on May 13, 2021. It will release one day early ahead of the Eid 2021 clash with Salman Khan's Radhe-Your Most Wanted Bhai. John Abraham took to social media to unveil the new poster of his upcoming movie.

Check Out John Abraham's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)