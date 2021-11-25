After a long wait, Milap Zaveri's directorial Satyameva Jayate 2 made it to the theatres today (November 25). Starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in lead roles, the film is said to be high on action and emotions. However, the main highlight of the Bollywood flick is that fans will witness John in triple roles. Now, early reviews of the movie are out online, and going by it, the reaction looks mixed. While some have tagged SMJ2 as superhit, on the other hand, a few have called it a disaster. Here, check it out. Satyameva Jayate 2 Movie Review: Three John Abraham's Get Crammed Into This Terrible Migraine-Packed Masala Movie! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Okay

#SatyamevaJayate2Review #SatyamevaJayate2 ⭐⭐2/5 UNBEARABLE STUFF #MilapZaveri Direction is very dull. #JohnAbraham in three roles is nt that good at all i know its a mass film but nowadays audience r very clever they r not ready to watch such repetitive content of late 80s 90s pic.twitter.com/PDWgkIk42Y — Vaibhav (@Vaaaibhavv) November 25, 2021

Sad

#SatyamevaJayate2Review 1 Word Review - Bad. I thought the film would be okay (though i was disappointed from the trailer itself), but it wasnt 'okay', it turned out to be bad. Final Rating - ⭐⭐ https://t.co/YqGyx5TdJb — Himesh (@HimeshhMankad) November 25, 2021

Is It?

#SatyamevaJayate2 reignites the 80s & pays tribute to the #ManmohanDesai Era.@TheJohnAbraham excels while Screenplay keeps you hooked. @MassZaveri again proves that he understands his audience the best. #SatyamevaJayate2Review - ⭐⭐⭐1/2 pic.twitter.com/ckF9dSqNkB — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) November 25, 2021

Nice

'Flop'

#SatyamevaJayate2Review Terrible & Outdated!!! Sure Shot Flop On the Way. In the Era of #MoneyHeist& #SquidGame you can't make such crap film . 1.5🌟/5 #SatyamevaJayate2 — 👑Kinng Jong🦁 With 69 Others (@OMG_Its_Kinng) November 25, 2021

