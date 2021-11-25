After a long wait, Milap Zaveri's directorial Satyameva Jayate 2 made it to the theatres today (November 25). Starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in lead roles, the film is said to be high on action and emotions. However, the main highlight of the Bollywood flick is that fans will witness John in triple roles. Now, early reviews of the movie are out online, and going by it, the reaction looks mixed. While some have tagged SMJ2 as superhit, on the other hand, a few have called it a disaster. Here, check it out. Satyameva Jayate 2 Movie Review: Three John Abraham's Get Crammed Into This Terrible Migraine-Packed Masala Movie! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Okay

Sad

Is It?

Nice

'Flop'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)