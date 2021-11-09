Nora Fatehi is one of the finest dancers and she is all set to rule hearts once again with her sexy dance moves. The beauty is coming back as Dilruba this time and she has geared up to set the dance floor on fire. The makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 have released the teaser of the song “Kusu Kusu” and Nora can be seen grooving to the beats in this jaw-dropping number. The track is crooned by Zahrah S Khan and Dev Negi, and its music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The full song will be out tomorrow, November 10.

Watch The Teaser Of “Kusu Kusu” Song Below:

