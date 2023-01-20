Selfiee is the remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence. The Hindi version stars Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The makers have launched a new poster from Raj Mehta’s directorial featuring ‘A superstar and his superfan’. The team also confirmed that the trailer of Selfiee will be released on January 22. Selfiee Motion Poster: ‘Fan’ Emraan Hashmi Turns Against ‘Star’ Akshay Kumar; Check Out Actors’ Fierce Looks From Driving Licence Hindi Remake.

Selfiee Trailer Update

Dono ka dil ek hi superstar ke liye dhadakta hai. Gear up for a unique story of a superstar and his superfan!🏆#SelfieeTrailer coming out on 22nd January.#Selfiee releasing on 24th February only in cinemas! pic.twitter.com/RkBVI7Eybw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)