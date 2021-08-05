India is performing immensely well at the ongoing Tokyo games. After the Indian women's hockey team created history, the men's hockey squad also won bronze against Germany on August 5 at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Bollywood superstar was among the first ones to congratulate the team and laud their skills. Have a look.

Shah Rukh Khan:

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

