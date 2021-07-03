Alia Bhatt began shooting her first home production Darlings with Vijay Verma and Shefali Shah. She had posted a picture from her dressing room. Now Shah Rukh Khan, who is co-producing the movie with her, has replied to the post asking her to sign him for another film under her production. He promises to be on time as well.

After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise! https://t.co/rXzha7LmZR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 3, 2021

