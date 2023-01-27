Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and quoted a popular dialogue from dystopian science fiction thriller, Gattaca. Connecting dots to his latest record breaking film, Pathaan, the superstar wrote, "U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back." Indeed, there's no one like King Khan. Pathaan Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Film is a 'Seetimaar' Entertainer With a Paisa-Vasool Salman Khan Cameo! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Tweet:

Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)