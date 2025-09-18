On September 17, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the residence of his manager Pooja Dadlani to offer condolences after her mother-in-law Jyoti Gurnani’s passing. Known for his warm and supportive nature, SRK’s gesture highlighted that his care extends beyond professional relationships. The visit was kept private and respectful, reflecting the sensitive circumstances. In a video, SRK’s white Rolls-Royce was seen leaving the building under heavy security, though the actor did not step out, ensuring the family’s privacy. This heartfelt act once again showcased SRK’s close bond with his team, emphasising the personal connection he shares with Pooja Dadlani, which has often been visible in both his professional and personal lives.Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani’s Mother-in-Law Jyoti Gurnani’s Prayer Meet Held in Mumbai, Dia Mirza and Mira Rajput Kapoor Attend (Watch Videos)

Shah Rukh Khan Visits Manager Pooja Dadlani’s Home – Watch

