There's no one like Shah Rukh Khan and the world knows about it. Now, a video of King Khan has gone viral on the internet which sees him at the Mumbai airport leaving for Pathaan's shoot in Spain. However, it was the superstar's humble gesture where he hugged his driver and greeted the security with folded hands which is winning hearts. Fans of SRK can't keep calm after seeing him being this down to Earth and so showered love on him in the comment section. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham Jet Off to Spain for Shooting Next Schedule.

Watch Video:

