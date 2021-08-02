Indian sportspersons are making us proud at Tokyo Olympics 2020. And the latest good news is that the Indian women’s hockey team has made history by reaching the maiden Olympic semi-finals by beating Australia. As soon as this news was out, many on Twitter remembered Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India movie as it revolved around the women's hockey team and their glorious win. Check out a few reactions below.

Indeed!

Bollywood usually makes movies after the event - this time round, the movie was made 14 years back. 😀 #ChakDeIndia — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) August 2, 2021

Aww!

Our whole generation grew up watching #ChakDeIndia That film probably deserves more credit than anything for motivating a generation of amazing Indian Women Hockey players. Most players would've been at a critical childhood age of 10-15 yrs of age when the film released. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/I91hKu8yy1 — Dhruv Rathee 🇮🇳 (@dhruv_rathee) August 2, 2021

SRK!

Yusss!

Yay!

What a match .. Super defending .. Real imitates Reel #ChakDeIndia History created by the Indian Women’s #hockeyindia first semi final like ever 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #INDvsAUS #Olympics2020 #TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/3W6g7j2PgN — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 2, 2021

Wow!

#ChakDeIndia Two People who transformed Indian Women's Hockey Team😍 Kabir Khan Sjoerd Marijne (Reel Life) (Real Life) pic.twitter.com/0GjOGnceO0#Hockey — 🔥அன்புள்ளஅப்பாவுக்கு💗 (@AMRarmy) August 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)